Stratford's Christmas window trail returns with a bit of elephant spotting

IT’S a case of follow the elephant this year for the RSC Stratford Christmas Window Trail initiative. Following its popularity and success in 2020, the trail again comprises 24 engaging window displays created in partnership with local shops, community groups and independent businesses based in the town centre.

debenhams window (53462188)

Launched during the lights switch-on last week, all 24 windows will respond to the themes of hope and magic from the RSC’s current family musical, The Magician’s Elephant, and feature a hidden elephant to spot.

Participating businesses and organisations include The Dog’s Trust Charity Shop, Escape Arts, For Something Different, The Flower Shop, Roly’s Fudge Shop, Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford Library, Sue Ryder Charity Shop, and Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents (working with the Fred Winter Centre).

Geraldine Collinge, RSC Director of Creative Placemaking and Public Programmes, said: “There’s some-thing particularly magical about Stratford during this season. We hope the trail will encourage every-one to come into town and have fun visiting each of the windows, and support the rich mix of inde-pendent businesses based in the town.”