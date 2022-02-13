Stratford chef's recipe for success on Valentine's Day

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

By Paul Foster, from Salt, Stratford

Valentine’s is a unique time for the restaurant industry – at the high-end level we see a lot of customers that wouldn’t normally frequent a fine dining establishment. Whilst my restaurant is relaxed fine dining and I want it to be approachable for everyone without the grand snobbery of a traditional Michelin star restaurant, our style of food and price point does set us apart from ‘normal’ restaurants.

Salt owner Paul Foster in his new cookery school at the Church Street restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson S11/1/21/0812. (54728266)

The Valentine’s Day evening always has a strange feel as some guests feel like they should be out spending big money to treat or impress their partner, yet they don’t feel completely comfortable themselves.

Rather than be negative I take this on as a challenge for our team to make every effort to wow the guests and make them feel happy, comfortable, and welcome whilst getting good value. This is the key to great service; it’s about understanding and appreciating that every guest is different and has unique needs.

Guest anxiety is something that isn’t often recognised but it’s a big thing that can change their experience into something special. Some guests need much more engagement and authentic conversation throughout the meal and others want to be left alone. This is a skill of good restaurant staff that is often overlooked – my team don’t just serve you good food and drinks, they are passionate, personable people that play a very important role in shaping the mood of your evening.

I would say, anecdotally, that Valentine’s night is probably the night that restaurants get more complaints than any other service. This comes down to many factors, guest expectation, people dining somewhere they wouldn’t normally, and the main reason is restaurants overfilling, under-staffing and increasing their prices. As a businessman I understand the importance of capitalising on such a key night, but for me guest experience must come first before anything else, especially on such an unusual night.

Sauté brioche, poached egg, mushroom and bacon (54728234)

Profit is important but without guests having an amazing time, what’s the point?

Menus have generally improved across the board and, fortunately, we don’t often see the cringey 80s-style Valentine’s menus anymore. Descriptions such as ‘first date’ for a starter or passionfruit forced into a dish to sound lusty fill me with secondhand embarrassment. As a chef that takes my craft seriously, none of this is acceptable to me, but the worst thing is seeing out of season fruits on a menu because of their sensual feel – strawberries and raspberries should never be anywhere near a February menu. It’s still winter and summer fruits obviously aren’t at their peak; stick to the seasons and create tasty food; this is the best route to go down.

I would never choose to dine out on Valentine’s Day, the whole concept feels a little contrived and I’m not fully comfortable with it. Using my skills makes it much more personal for me to cook for my girlfriend, Marie. I always think this is much better even if you don’t, or can’t, cook very well. What could show more love than you stepping outside of your comfort zone and cooking a meal from scratch for your partner? The key is to stick to things they like and keep it simple to remove the stress out of the evening.

Just make sure there is plenty of good wine and a takeaway menu to hand in case it all goes wrong, or cook a lovely simple breakfast in bed like the recipe I have added this month.

Sauté brioche, poached egg, mushroom and bacon

serves 2

Ingredients

• 2 thick slices of Brioche

• 2 medium eggs

• 4/5 Chestnut or button Mushrooms sliced

• 5/6 Rashers of Smoked streaky Bacon, rind removed and diced

• 50g Salted butter

• Sprig of Thyme

• Salt

• Pepper

• Maple syrup (optional)

Method

- Place the butter in a hot frying pan and add the bacon, cook until crispy and golden, stirring regularly.

- Add the sliced mushrooms and pick in some of the thyme leaves, cook for 2 minutes.

- Remove the bacon and mushrooms from the pan and drain on a cloth, keep warm and reserve the fat in the pan.

- Place a saucepan of water (4/5 inches deep) on to heat up

- Cook the brioche in the same pan on a medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

- Whilst the brioche is cooking crack the eggs and poach in the lightly simmering water for 3 minutes, remove from the water with a slotted spoon and drain, season with salt and pepper

- Arrange the components on a warm plate and serve with maple syrup