Stratford's £3.5million bid for levelling-up funding

HOPES are high that a bid for £3.5million of government levelling-up cash will be on its way to Stratford District Council.

Past failures to attract extra funds have been a blow but it has been provisionally allocated just over £3.5million in levelling-up funding, subject to government approval of how it intends to use the money in the period up to March 2025.

An investment plan has been submitted this week and feedback is expected in the autumn.

It has to measure up to three key areas set by the government – communities and place; supporting local business; people and skills – and was drawn up after consultation with a range of organisations.

This came up with 70 ideas totalling more than double the amount at stake but no details are yet being released of which projects are going forward.

Council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson said: “We recognise that all the interventions could be seen as priorities but we have to acknowledge the reality that not everything will be able to be addressed. Therefore, we have decided to take a balanced approach across the three investment themes for now and will look forward to achieving positive outcomes for the district.”

The bid is separate to the £13.6m bid for levelling-up money submitted by Warwickshire County Council to change Bridge Street and other areas of Stratford town centre.