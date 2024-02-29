Stratfordians can have their say at annual town meeting on 7th March

STRATFORD’S annual town meeting will take place next week offering residents the chance to raise issues and talk about matters with the town council.

The meeting, on Thursday 7th March at the town hall at 7.30pm, is open to residents on the electoral register to discuss local matters on which Stratford Town Council has a remit as well as share ideas to shape the town’s future.

Ahead of the meeting, there will be a community marketplace (5pm-7pm) for Stratford’s organisations and charities to showcase their services as well as talk to people who may be interested in volunteering.

The meeting is at Stratford Town Hall.

Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe said: “We believe in the power of community and the community marketplace is a testament to that belief. It’s an excellent platform for our local groups and charities to come together, exchange ideas and build strong connections with the residents.

“We are especially excited about providing a space for potential volunteers to learn about the incredible opportunities to make a difference in our community.”

The community marketplace is open to everyone and, if you bring a reusable cup, there will be free coffee.