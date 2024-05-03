Stratford Youth Hub with youth at its heart gets it official opening

STRATFORD’S new Youth Hub was given its official opening on Friday (26th April) at an event that was produced by the very same young people who use its fabulous new facilities and help manage it.

The building on Birmingham Road – a few doors along from the One Elm – has gone from a vacant property to a long-awaited home for the town’s youth club, with facilities for music and art as well as games and chill-out spaces, support and mentoring.

It’s seen as a one-stop shop where young people can have fun, put on shows, meet each other and get support and access to services.