MUSIC is helping a group of young refugees in Stratford rebuild their lives and their self-belief after they fled their own countries because of war or persecution.

Some of the refugees are from Ukraine and have joined a voluntary-run music project called Spark Youth Music. They meet in Bearley near Stratford for weekly rehearsals and are making good progress with their musical journey despite some never having played an instrument before.

The Herald reported in January how Clare Thomas and her sons Sam and Brad from Bearley brought the group of refugees together with the intention of helping them improve their mental health and boost their self esteem through music.