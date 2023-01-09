Stratford woman's praise for town's life-saving cancer unit
Published: 09:05, 09 January 2023
| Updated: 09:06, 09 January 2023
WHILE others celebrated on New Year’s Eve, one Stratford woman wanted to show her gratitude for local cancer services.
Rachel Escott, 32, spent 30th December receiving the last of 16 gruelling chemotherapy sessions at the Rigby Unit in Stratford Hospital.
As the Bishopton resident recovered, her thoughts turned to sharing a positive new year message about the unit and its dedicated staff.