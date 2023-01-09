Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford woman's praise for town's life-saving cancer unit

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:05, 09 January 2023
 | Updated: 09:06, 09 January 2023

WHILE others celebrated on New Year’s Eve, one Stratford woman wanted to show her gratitude for local cancer services.

Rachel Escott, 32, spent 30th December receiving the last of 16 gruelling chemotherapy sessions at the Rigby Unit in Stratford Hospital.

As the Bishopton resident recovered, her thoughts turned to sharing a positive new year message about the unit and its dedicated staff.

All Warwickshire News Health Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE