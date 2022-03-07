Stratford woman who's exposing the online romance fraudsters

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

ONLINE romance fraudsters usually end up wishing they’d never attempted to sweet talk Becky Holmes.

As although the master manipulators start off thinking they’re in charge, they quickly find themselves outsmarted and their lies exposed for the world to see.

Becky, who lives in Stratford, joined Twitter less than two years ago to beat boredom and loneliness during lockdown but her online antics have catapulted her into a whole new career.

More than 30,000 fans avidly follow her encounters with romance scammers who use fake profiles online, known as ‘catfishing’, and weave a web of deceit to persuade their unwitting victims to part with money. Under her online profile ‘Death to Spinach’, Becky pretends to believe the love frauds, stringing them along in comical fashion.

Eventually, she ‘outs’ them on Twitter, exposing how they’ve lied to try to convince her they’re something they’re not.

Fans of Becky’s on Twitter include Hollywood actress Patricia Arquette, best-selling author Marian Keys and TV and radio chat show host Jeremy Vine.

Becky said: “If you are female and have a profile picture on your social media account, you’re seen as fair game.

“I decided to turn the tables on the scammers and waste as much of their time as I could, then publish it and was amazed when I picked up 5,000 new followers overnight.”

She added: “I get lots of messages from women saying: ‘You really made me laugh,’ and I like the thought that I’m making people smile.”

But beneath the jokes, Becky has seen the sinister side of how online fraudsters regularly con their victims out of hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

She said: “This started off as something silly but the more I hear other people’s stories, the more it’s become a passion project. There’s nothing more devastating than being told by someone that they love you for months on end, and then it turns out it that none of it was true.”

Typically, swindlers claim they have a job that means they need to live abroad or constantly travel, for example in the armed forces, on an oil rig in the North Sea or as an airline pilot. They ‘groom’ victims by spending hours, weeks and even months messaging them via dating apps and social media sites and once they’ve gained trust, will move on to asking for money.

Becky explained: “They start small – asking for a phone credit or an iTunes voucher but the requests will gradually become for larger and larger amounts.”

The 43-year-old, whose career background is in senior public relations, is about to see her fraud-busting adventures turned into a book Keanu Reeves is NOT in Love With You – My Encounters With Online Romance Scammers.

The title comes from the fact that many dating fraudsters pretend to be celebrities such as the Matrix star, Liam Neeson and Brad Pitt.

One swindler claiming to be Liam Neeson used stolen video footage to try to convince Becky she was receiving a video call from the Taken star.

According to Action Fraud, which monitors this type of crime, this tactic is surprisingly common.

The con artist will claim the signal is bad to explain why the video chat can’t be two-way, and cuts out after only a few seconds.

As part of the research for her book, Becky spoke to one woman who had been swindled out of more than £100,000.

Another had lost thousands but had not reported it to police or even told her grown-up children, as she felt too embarrassed.

“So many people say: ‘That would never happen to me!’ but these fraudsters are clever and know exactly what to say and do to manipulate their victim,” she explained.

“The official statistics are just a fraction of the real numbers of this type of fraud but no one wants to report it, because they have feelings of shame and embarrassment.”

She added: “The way we deal with victims of this type of crime needs to change.

“We’re never going to stop it happening, because social media is too big but we can make sure people aren’t made to feel ridiculous.”

To order an advance copy of Keanu Reeves is NOT in Love With You, visit Becky’s book crowdfunding page at https://unbound.com/books/keanu/levels. Pledges start from £15 and include signed copies, a scammer bingo board and mug.