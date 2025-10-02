WHEN Amber Lechmere underwent treatment for cancer, it changed her life in many ways, including her career.

Amber was treated at Stratford Hospital’s Rigby Unit after being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021, during the Covid pandemic. Restrictions were in full force and the devastating news had to be delivered via a video call.

Four years later, Amber now works at the Rigby Unit and is planning to give something back by shaving her head – the fundraising event will take place on 22nd October – the anniversary of her diagnosis. She has also chosen to do this during October as it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Amber, from Stratford, told the Herald she was inspired by the “indescribable” level of care she received during her treatment.

“If I needed to talk to anybody or if I had any concerns there was just somebody there,” Amber said. “I went through all of the treatment. My cancer was quite aggressive and it was locally advanced, meaning it was still very treatable. I had surgery and a mastectomy and lymph node clearance. Then I had some chemotherapy for six months and following that, radiotherapy. I’m on long-term hormone therapy and throughout the whole process I was just so blown away by the level of care I received. So much so that as I got towards the end of my treatment in May 2023 I thought, ‘I don’t want to go back to my old job’ which was working in accounts and sorting payrolls. I wanted to give something back.”

The next step for Amber was looking for a job vacancy, which came in the form of clinical support worker at the Rigby Unit.

Amber said that being able to offer her personal experience of going through cancer treatment has been an important part of her job.

Amber in her uniform

“It has been important, not only for the patients, but for me as well. It’s been a huge healing process and to be able to talk about it with other people that are going through the same not only helps them, but it helps me as well.

“The feedback I get from patients is that it’s been really helpful to talk to somebody who understands what they’re going through.”

Amber added: “My role is to take blood pressure ECGs, blood tests and other things like that. Naturally, you do chat to people and some have told me that what I was able to tell them at the beginning of their treatment has really helped them get through the following months.”

Joining the unit did also bring about a bit of a shock for Amber when she found out how much money the staff need to raise in order to buy some equipment, but this made her made her determined to do her part.

“We use a portable ultrasound machine when placing PICC lines. These are what the chemotherapy is delivered through, sending it straight to the heart and then pumped around the body. These are purchased through fundraising.

“Another thing which is so important to so many ladies who are worried about losing their hair are scalp cooling machines. We were lucky enough to be able to raise the funds to buy five of these. These cooling hats fit tight to your head and ice cold fluid runs through them and they shut down the follicles. This means the chemotherapy, which targets fast growing cells which hair follicles are, are slowed down meaning that your hair won’t be affected.

Amber during her cancer treatment and, inset, working at the Rigby Unit.

“This is a big deal for a lot of ladies because losing hair for many, many women is like losing their identity. It’s the most upsetting part of the journey for some people.”

Shaving her head this time around will be very different to when it happened during her cancer treatment, and Amber added that raising money will make it worthwhile.

“My hair grows so fast that although I don’t really look forward to having a shaved head, it doesn’t concern me because this time I am doing it by choice. I’m not shaving it because it’s all falling out everywhere.

“Yes, it is a big deal, but the reward that I would get from it, from being able to hand over a sum of money that would then help other patients, outweighs my concerns over shaving it.”

Amber has raised over £1,300 so far. To donate, visit https://shorturl.at/WZawj