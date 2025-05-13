Stratford woman reveals her fight to get cancer diagnosis

EMMA Simms knew something wasn’t right. For years, the 32-year-old from Stratford had been exhausted, plagued by itchy legs, and unable to gain weight.

But when the night sweats and chest pain kicked in, she began pushing for answers – only to be repeatedly dismissed by doctors.

“I was turned away three times by my GP and even ended up in A&E,” Emma says. “Each time I was told it was nothing serious. They did blood tests and categorically told me I didn’t have lymphoma. One GP actually said, ‘You don’t have leukaemia, you don’t have lymphoma. Everything’s come back great.’ And that was it. I was sent on my way.”

It wasn’t until December 2024, after months of worsening symptoms, that Emma was finally referred to the haematology department at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

There, a CT scan revealed the truth: an 8cm tumour lodged in her chest with some spread to her right lung. She had Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a rare form of blood cancer. And she was officially diagnosed on 4th February 2025, which also happened to be World Cancer Day.

“I was told over the phone a couple of weeks before the biopsy confirmed it, so I had a bit of time to get my head around it,” Emma explains. “But nothing prepares you for sitting there face-to-face and seeing the scan image. I just remember thinking, ‘How did this happen? How was it missed for so long?’”

Before her diagnosis, Emma had been working for a tech marketing platform based in New Zealand.

Emma Simms Photo: Cover Images

“I didn’t really have many hobbies, mainly because I was just so tired all the time – which I now know was the cancer. But I’m excited to change that. Getting sick has made me realise how much life I still want to live.”

Her treatment began with one of the most aggressive forms of chemotherapy, delivered in intense bursts across several days.

“It was terrifying, but given how big the tumour was, I wanted to go in hard. I’ve just finished my second cycle, and if things look promising on my next scan, I’ll be able to switch to a different chemo regimen called ABVD.”

But the treatment hasn’t come without a cost.

“The vomiting and the bone pain from the Filgrastim injections have been the hardest. You have to inject yourself after chemo to boost your white blood cells, but it makes your bones ache so badly. I’ve also gained two stone in two months from the steroids, and between that, the bloating, and the hair loss, sometimes I hardly recognise myself in the mirror.”

Still, Emma has taken it all in stride – even the emotional toll of losing her hair.

“I thought I’d wear my wig constantly, but I mostly just go bald now or wear a hat. The support online has been amazing. It’s helped me feel more confident about going out without it. People message me saying I don’t need the wig, but it’s still a bit of a mental adjustment.”

What’s surprised Emma most is how she’s coping mentally – and how it compares to the internal battles she’s fought for years.

“People might be shocked to hear this, but for me, dealing with cancer has been easier than my past mental health struggles,” she says. “I’ve battled anxiety and depression since I was a teenager. Cancer is scary, of course, but there’s a treatment plan. There’s a path forward. With mental health, it’s just you, alone in your head. That’s so much harder.”

Emma’s openness about both her physical illness and her mental health has made her a relatable figure on TikTok, where she shares raw, unfiltered updates with her growing audience.

Photo: Emma Simms/Cover Images **EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY.

“Social media can be a toxic place, but it’s also full of kind-hearted strangers. Talking about my journey has connected me with so many amazing people. It really helps me feel less alone.”

Through it all, Emma credits her partner Calvin as her rock.

“He’s been incredible. I don’t know how I’d manage without him. Honestly, people who go through chemo alone are superheroes. My family and friends have also been so supportive – I feel very lucky.”

She was having a scan at the end of April to see how well her body was responding to the treatment.

“I’ll still be on chemo for a few more months after that – the type will just depend on what the scan shows.”

Emma admits she has a new outlook on life now.

“I’ve never felt more excited for the future. I used to take my body for granted. Now I just want to live life fully, try new things, appreciate the little stuff.”

For anyone facing pushback from doctors, Emma’s message is clear: trust yourself.

“If you feel something’s wrong, keep going back. I knew in my gut something wasn’t right. And while I was frustrated by the delay, once I got to haematology, the care has been phenomenal. The Aylesford Cancer Unit in Warwick has been like a second family. The staff there are literal angels.”

And for those quietly battling their mental health, Emma’s advice is full of empathy.

“Please talk to someone. Whether it’s a therapist, a GP, or just someone you trust. You don’t have to go through it alone. I started medication, and it changed my life – but it takes time and patience to find what works. The most important thing to remember is that you’re not broken. You’re not weak. You’re just human.”

For now, Emma is taking each day as it comes – and hoping that by sharing her truth, others might feel seen, heard, and inspired to keep pushing.

“What started as a place to vent and track my journey has turned into this amazing community,” Emma says. “If sharing my highs and lows helps just one person feel less scared or less isolated, then it’s all worth it. I’ve always believed there’s strength in being vulnerable.”