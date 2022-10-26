A 30-year-old woman from Stratford with a history of committing car crimes has this week been jailed for 50 weeks.

On Monday, 24th October, Camilla Lewitt, 30, of South Green Drive attended Coventry Magistrates Court in relation to what were described as “multiple offences”.

In particular the court case related to interference of a motor vehicle and possession of a bladed article.

Camilla Lewitt

She was arrested on Friday, 21st October, after officers responded to a report of her breaking into a car in Fordham Avenue. Following the arrested they seized a bladed item from her.

Despite receiving a suspended sentence in September this year for similar offences, Lewitt was found guilty and was sentenced to 50 weeks in custody.

Lewitt was convicted of several offences of interference of a motor vehicle – this included trying to open car doors.

Police said they had received reports from members of the public whose CCTV footage played an important part in the evidence used to convict Lewitt.

Sergeant James Evans from the Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This is a really good result and is welcomed by the team after a lot of hard work has gone into securing some justice for the victims of these crimes.

“We were disappointed with the suspended sentence in September, but today’s result is great for the local community.

“Thank you to the members of the public who helped the team and patrol officers throughout all of the investigations.”