OLD books become art, thanks to the skills of a young Stratford woman.

Katie Palmer takes books that are too battered to be of use and gives them a new lease of life by transforming them into hedgehogs, dachshunds, cats, angels and even decorated bird cages.

Katie Palmer with a cat she created from a paperback book. Photo: Mark Williamson

The 24-year-old, who’s autistic, has taught herself how to fold and re-fold pages to create 3D items with a whole new look.