Stratford will mark King Charles III’s coronation with a giant crown that lights up at night

By Simon Woodings
Published: 15:29, 04 May 2023
STRATFORD’S very own jewel in the crown is due to be unveiled today (Thursday).

A new coronation crown has been commissioned to mark King Charles III’s coronation and will take pride of place on the roundabout at the top of Bridge Street.

The 4m-high installation, which will also be illuminated at night, was commissioned by Stratford Christmas Lights Committee and funded with a generous donation of £5,000 from Stratford Town Trust.

