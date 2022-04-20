Stratford welcomes Shakespeare statue back after £45,000 restoration project
Published: 17:16, 20 April 2022
| Updated: 17:18, 20 April 2022
GUESS who just got back today (Wednesday)? It’s now official, the Bard is back in town and looking resplendent in time for his Birthday Celebrations this weekend having been lifted into position at the front of the town hall after a major £45,000 restoration.
Thanks to the Shakespeare’s Coming Home fundraiser, a £22,500 target needed to help restore Shakespeare’s statue, which was given to the town by David Garrick, was achieved and match-funded by Pragnell, the Wood Street jewellers.