Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford welcomes Shakespeare statue back after £45,000 restoration project

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:16, 20 April 2022
 | Updated: 17:18, 20 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

GUESS who just got back today (Wednesday)? It’s now official, the Bard is back in town and looking resplendent in time for his Birthday Celebrations this weekend having been lifted into position at the front of the town hall after a major £45,000 restoration.

The statue was carefully lifted into position several times as the team worked on securing restored work. Photo: Mark Williamson T21/4/22/9895. (56184419)
The statue was carefully lifted into position several times as the team worked on securing restored work. Photo: Mark Williamson T21/4/22/9895. (56184419)

Thanks to the Shakespeare’s Coming Home fundraiser, a £22,500 target needed to help restore Shakespeare’s statue, which was given to the town by David Garrick, was achieved and match-funded by Pragnell, the Wood Street jewellers.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE