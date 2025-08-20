THIRTEEN morris dancing teams from across the Midlands were in Stratford on Saturday (16th August) filling the town with music, dance and bells.

The Day of Dance saw performances at various spots around town, including Henley Street, the White Swan on Rother Street and on the Rec.

The day ended in the Bancroft Gardens where more than 150 dancers filled the area and drew hundreds of onlookers for over an hour.

The Morris Dancing Festival in Stratford on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Organised by the Shakespeare Morris, the event also raised £820 for the Shakespeare Hospice.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We would like to thank Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Council – in particular deputy mayor Cllr Sam McNaught-Barrow for joining us on the day – for their support, as without them, the day would not have been possible.”

‘Come and Try It!’ evenings are being held by Shakespeare Morris on 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th September, 8pm-10pm at the Rosebird Centre, Stratford.

