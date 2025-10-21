Stratford Waterside home of the late Cordula Kempe put up for sale for £1.5 million

THE former Stratford home of the late classical violinist Cordula Kempe has been put on the market for the first time in 40 years.

The Muses, on Waterside, was also home to the Rudolf Kempe Society, established in 1980 by Mrs Kempe who wanted to honour her late husband, German conductor Rudolf Kempe, and support young musicians.

An extension at the back of the house acted as a concert room and played host to numerous concerts and events over the years, becoming a creative hub for actors and musicians including Dame Judi Dench, once a patron of the society.

Following Mrs Kempe’s death last year, the three-bedroom house has been put up for sale with an asking price of £1,500,000.

Hannah Gill, senior sales negotiator at Sheldon Bosley Knight, which is marketing the property, said: “We are so excited to bring the Muses to the market and find its new owner.

“It is such a special home with an amazing and rich history. Its location with views over Waterside is unrivalled and with some refurbishment, it has the possibility to be an absolute showstopper.

“It has so much potential we can’t wait to see what the new owners will do with it.”