Members of the Stratford Polish community have paid tribute to Teresa Hominiec, who has died aged 82.

Interviewed for oral history project Copernicana in the last few years, she told her story about coming from Poland to Stratford.

Her story is part of a performing arts script, Masewicz, written by Graham Tyrer, talking about the war and post-war fate of the Poles who built the Polish community in Stratford.

Teresa Hominiec in younger days

Calling Stratford her “home from home”, she said: “I carry memories of my mother and early days in Poland in my heart, and I am happy to tell everyone what life was like.”

Interviewed for the project with her husband Michal, she said: “We get old and can’t dance like we used to. Ah well, such is life.”

Paying tribute to Teresa, Malgosia Librowski from the project said: “We bid you goodbye with great regret, thank you for your warm smile, your time and the touching stories you shared with us.

“You will remain forever in our hearts, dear lady.”

Teresa is survived by her husband Michal and daughters, Grazyna and Monika.

Her funeral took place last week at St Gregory’s.