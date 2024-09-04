Stratford Warwick Road project lost SDC £15k in parking fees

THERE’S a further twist in the tale of the Warwick Road transformation over a memorable six-month period to July.

While many of the frustrations of traffic being barred from leaving Stratford by the county council scheme were obvious at the time, further details are becoming clear now the dust has settled.

At a meeting of Stratford District Council’s cabinet on Monday, an update on the financial position for the first four months of the financial year highlighted how the work had affected its income from off-street parking.