Stratford vote shows ‘we want to rejoin the European Union’

Campaigners fighting to rejoin the EU won a landslide victory at the weekend – with a straw poll finding a whopping 80 per cent of voters in Stratford wanted to see Brexit reversed.

Twenty volunteers from Stratford4Europe manned two ballot boxes set up on the busy streets of Stratford on Saturday (14th October) – one on Henley Street and the other on Waterside.

Members of the public were offered a mirror image ballot paper of the one used in the 2016 referendum. The ballot paper offered a simple choice between voting for the UK to stay out of the EU or to rejoin it.