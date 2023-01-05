Stratford visitor left a suit of armour behind in hotel room

A SUIT of armour, a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, a 4ft polar bear toy and the deeds to a villa were among the many items that have been left behind at a chain of hotels in Warwickshire.

Travelodge, which has six hotels in the county, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 branches over the last 12 months.

Deeds to a villa were found in one room. Photo: iStock

In Stratford, that included a mediaeval knight armour suit, a large jar of positive affirmations and the deeds to a villa in Cyprus.

Hop across to Leamington’s Regent Hotel and among the lost property you would have found a prenuptial agreement and a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress – although it’s not clear if these items were found on the same day.

Over at Nuneaton someone forgot to take with them a 4ft polar bear cuddly toy while in Rugby-Dunchurch a family of gnomes was abandoned.

Further afield, the Travelodge list includes lots of royal-related items, such as dozens of Union Jack flags left behind and an album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II, which the customer’s grandmother had started in 1947.

Another customer, who was staying at the Windsor Travelodge, booked an extra room to store his oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II and then forgot to take it with him when he left.

At the Kings Cross hotel the housekeeping team found a replica of Queen Elizabeth’s state imperial crown. It was left on a cushion in the middle of the bed by a French jeweller, who had rushed off to catch his Eurostar train to Paris.

Other items included a life size cut-out of Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool, of course), a 5ft Chinese temple birdhouse (Bournemouth), a pair of Segway’s decorated in roses (Derby). The maintenance team in Derby managed to deliver the Segways to a wedding where they were to be used by the bride and groom to enter their reception.

One guest staying at Bath Central Travelodge forgot her pair of Japanese Chin puppies called JLo and Ben. The customer thought her husband had taken them as they were travelling in separate cars. When she got home to Cheshire she realised their mistake and her husband drove back to collect them.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesperson, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our six hotels in Warwickshire, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”