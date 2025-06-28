Stratford View column - No excuses, keep T-shirts on in shops

By Becky Holmes

I GOT back from a holiday in Greece last week. I’m still not sure why I booked to go there considering I hate the heat. It makes me tired, stressed and grumpy.

With this in mind you can imagine how annoyed I was to discover that I was flying home to 29 degrees. Not only is that too hot, but it’s the UK’s own special brand of humid heat and it comes without the luxury of Greek air conditioning.

As someone who is fairly intolerant of other people at the best of times, I find the heat exacerbates my impatience. My level of sufferance goes down by around 10 per cent for every one degree the temperature rises above a manageable 22C.

I needed to buy a few bits on my return from holiday, so I decided to brave the town centre in the heat.

Image is posed, but does illustrate the point... flesh and food and not great mix. Photo: istock/CasarsaGuruMATIJA KEBER

I saw the first one within seconds of getting out of my car: a sunburnt, sweaty, middle-aged man strutting around with his T-shirt off. Look lads, no one wants to see it. You could have the physique of an Olympic athlete, and I still think you should put a top on to go into Tesco.

This particular specimen had neither the physique of an athlete nor any problem inflicting his topless form on fellow shoppers. He inconvenienced me personally as it put me off buying some spring onions when I saw his moist beer belly brush against them when he moved to let someone past. Annoyingly he had a corner of his T-shirt tucked into his back pocket with the rest hanging down behind him like a tail so he could have easily popped it on and spared those spring onions such an intimate encounter.

For anyone that is currently thinking “you’re no supermodel yourself love”, I do want to point out that I am fully aware I wasn’t looking my best either. As a perimenopausal woman, the heat is not my friend, and I entered the shop with a red face, frizzy hair and the expression of someone who was on the edge of selling all her worldly possessions and moving to northern Greenland where the average temperature is below freezing. The difference is, I didn’t whip my top off and start parading around in my bra. No one deserves that horror and I am happy to spare the population of Stratford, no matter how hot I get.

As I was trying to put the topless Tesco man to the back of my mind I set off along Bridge Street and found myself walking towards a group of four blokes in their 50s all with their tops off and all looking distinctly clammy, even from a distance.

As I went past them, I noticed that none of them was sporting a T-shirt tail like the Tesco man, which means that they must have actually left their houses shirtless. Who on earth does that? Who goes into town dressed only from the waist down?

A friend of mine is constantly telling me that I must stop asking myself why people do things and simply accept that a lot of people do things that I find annoying. With this in mind I’ve been trying to let go of the myriad questions I have on this matter.

However, with much of the summer still ahead of us, I do have a plea for the good folk of Warwickshire. If the simple act of getting dressed is too much to ask, can you at least please stay away from the salad aisles in supermarkets?