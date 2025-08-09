Stratford View column… ‘Let me through tourists… I’m a local!’

I HAVE chosen this week’s column to publicly confess something: at the weekend I experienced a truly terrifying bout of road rage.

The reason it was terrifying is because it wasn’t like something in a film. There was no late-night alcohol-infused, beams-on-full, car chase. This was a cold, silent, chilling rage. It was 10am on a bright, Saturday morning and involved a stand-off between me and a small, elderly Chinese woman at the top of Henley Street. Even so, the level of rage I felt inside rivalled that portrayed in any thriller.

I was meeting a friend at BTP and wanted to use the blue badge parking at the top of Henley Street. Rather unusually there was a space available, so I very carefully turned into the top of the street, avoiding a man with three dogs, a confused-looking couple with a map and a teenager shouting into her phone.

I was halfway into the space when a very small Chinese woman appeared and stuck her hand out in a ‘stop’ gesture. For a couple of seconds, I was horrified as I wondered if I’d hit something. A child? Or even worse… a dog? But no. As it turned out, she wanted me to stop so that she could pose in front of the jester statue and have her friend take a photo while standing in that particular parking space.

Herald columnist Becky Holmes. Photo: Mark Williamson

I muttered some expletives in my car but waited for it to be over. When the photoshoot was over, she appeared back in the space and held up her hand to me again. Thinking that she was saying thank you and was about to move out of the way I nudged my bonnet forward to carry on parking, but she remained steadfast, still with her arm outstretched.

It was at this point that I realised what she was doing. She was stopping me parking until everyone on her coach had used that spot to take photos. I sat in the car in stunned disbelief as a huge gaggle of tourists descended upon the parking space that I was already half inhabiting, milling around, taking it in turns to have their pictures taken.

If I wasn’t so British and reserved, I might have opened my door and asked them to move. Instead, I fixed my glare onto this one woman – the instigator – and experienced some serious feelings of rage.

Don’t get me wrong. I love seeing tourists in Stratford. Henley Street has a real buzz to it and I’m always proud of showing it off when I have friends to stay. I’m also aware that we are all a little less considerate when we are in holiday mode. I’m certain I’ve stood in the middle of many roads to get good photos when I’ve been abroad. But there is a difference between that and being purposefully obstructive.

When I did finally manage to park, I got out of the car and looked up at the jester, only to realise that my parking space had actually been a really RUBBISH angle to take a photo from. It made the whole event even worse. I would have calmed down a lot quicker if I’d thought that dozens of photographic masterpieces were going to end up the other side of the world thanks to my being inconvenienced. As it turns out, there will be about 50 achingly mediocre snapshots that will eventually get deleted.

I’m now seriously considering starting a company that prints badges, t-shirts, caps and even flags that read “I’M LOCAL. GET OUT OF MY WAY”. And do you know where I’m going to set up my stall to sell my goods?

You got it, right in the entrance to the coach terminal. Two can play at that game.