Stratford View column - Getting 007 fans shaken and stirred

Stratford View column

By Becky Holmes

Herald columnist Becky Holmes. Photo: Mark Williamson

I WAS one of the authors lucky enough to be invited to speak at the Stratford Literary Festival this time last year. It was the festival that had to be relocated at the last minute because of a fire at the Crowne Plaza the day before it was due to kick off. I ended up doing my event at the Welcombe Hotel, and I have to say it was handled so well that you’d never have known it wasn’t due to be there in the first place. As someone who used to work in publicity, I felt their pain.

However, it was all back to normal this year and every event was held at the Crowne Plaza. I like to go to a couple of author talks each time, obviously to support a local festival but also because I’m a massive book nerd and a real sucker for getting a book signed. This time I attended two sessions – Charlie Higson on Friday evening and Jeremy Vine on Saturday afternoon.

I went to Charlie’s event as a diehard fan of the 90s sketch show The Fast Show. Of course, I knew he was there to talk about his book On His Majesty’s Secret Service, a modern-day James Bond novel, but I had hoped there would be a few Bob Fleming or Ted and Ralph references thrown in. However, I didn’t account for the number of Bond obsessives in the audience – there were two men wearing 007 T-shirts, one of whom in the front row turned out to be a walking James Bond Wikipedia. The same man audibly gasped when I told him in the book signing queue that I had never seen a Bond film or read an Ian Fleming book. Someone else in the queue then rather aggressively asked me what on earth I was doing there.

Despite neither fitting the demographic nor knowing who M or Q are, I thoroughly enjoyed the talk and novelist Clare Clark was a wonderful interviewer, as she always is. Also, as we queued up to get books signed, Charlie did do a short series of coughs so I did at least get a sliver of Bob Fleming, albeit accidental.

Jeremy Vine’s session on Saturday had an entirely different demographic, with an overwhelming majority of older ladies, none of whom were wearing 007 T-shirts as far as I could tell. Two of them sitting in front of me in the audience were clearly thrilled at the prospect of being close to him and were trying to outdo one another on how much they knew about him. One of them even knew his birthday, which I thought showed an impressive level of devotion but was also perhaps slightly odd. As he came onto stage, they both made excited ‘Eeeeee’ noises, with one of them breathlessly saying, “Ooh isn’t he lovely and tall”. I was actually rather surprised she didn’t already know his height given her level of fandom. And for anyone now wondering, he is six foot four.

Jeremy didn’t actually talk very much about his new book, the Agatha Christie-esque Murder On Line One. Instead, he regaled the audience with tales of working at the BBC, the trolling he gets on Twitter and a well-known Downing Street press secretary stealing a forkful of his gateaux. I have to say he was very, very funny, and there wasn’t a single anti-cycling heckler in the audience, which must have been something of a relief to the organisers.

As always, the festival was a roaring success and as ever this was down to the insane amount of work put in by the festival team, led by the formidable Annie Ashworth. The team from Waterstones selling the books were a joy as usual and the Crowne Plaza staff kept the venue running smoothly despite thousands of people descending upon it over a single weekend.

I’m certainly not one to wish the summer months away, but I’m already looking forward to the end of October when the Stratford Literary Festival returns with its autumn line-up.