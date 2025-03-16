Stratford View column - Channelling a passion for visiting garden centres

WHAT is that happens when you hit your mid-40s that means you start waking up on a Saturday morning thinking, “I must go to a garden centre this very instant?”

I have had this regular compulsion for a few years now, but never has it been as strong as it was this last weekend when the sun poked its fiery face out, and I became almost giddy with excitement at the prospect of visiting the new garden centre on the Warwick Road.

I have lived in a flat for the past few years so my visits to garden centres have solely been about eating jacket potatoes and touching posh cushions that I can’t afford. However, the flat my partner and I moved into last autumn has, wait for it… a balcony.

This first floor oasis opens up all manner of new purchasing opportunities – brightly coloured plant pots, brightly coloured plants to go in them and a (probably not brightly coloured) table and chairs. With this in mind, we bundled my mother into the car and set off at great speed. For any police reading this, we were definitely travelling within the allotted limit, officer.

Herald columnist Becky Holmes. Photo: Mark Williamson

Within five minutes of meandering around the outdoor plants it became startlingly clear that I have absolutely no idea what anything is. It also became startlingly clear that I have an incredibly short attention span. Thank goodness my mum was there, who has an almost encyclopaedic knowledge of flora and fauna. All I know is that I liked the look of a spiky pink thing and a red pointy thing that looked like it was grown on Mars. Mum informed me that these needed different types of soil and wouldn’t flourish in direct sunlight. I lost interest at this point and started sniggering at the nudie lady statuettes then wandered indoors and got further distracted by a range of attractive oven gloves.

At this point we thought a break might be in order, so we sauntered over to the restaurant for some lunch. We deposited my mum at a table outside, took her order for a large glass of wine (at midday, tut tut) and joined the queue inside. Initially, whilst far away from the counter, we played “how much does that cake cost” and as we got nearer and were able to read the prices, we realised that we both still think it’s 1990 as we were wildly out with our estimates. It seems that in 2025 you’re likely to need to get a loan out to finance a piece of carrot cake.

And here’s another thing – as we people watched I suddenly realised just how many people were wearing gilets. How on earth have I previously missed this? I estimate 75 per cent of the clientele was sporting one, including a couple of reluctant and uncomfortable-looking dogs. My partner and I had both mistakenly left our gilets at home and my mum doesn’t even own one. That’s her next birthday present sorted. I don’t want my mother shunned by the garden centre elite for wearing merely a jumper.

We ended up leaving without any plants or indeed any plant pots but I’m not too disappointed as all this means is that I have an excuse to go back. And go to the one at Charlecote. And to the one at Clifford Chambers. In fact, I intend to do a tour of Stratford garden centres, but now I will be going armed with my newfound knowledge: pink spiky plants need special soil, to fit in at a garden centre you need to wear a bodywarmer, and a chocolate éclair will set you back a fiver.