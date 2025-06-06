A STRATFORD vet has raised £7,816 for charity through running the London Marathon.

This was the 20th marathon that Rachel Fielden, who works at The Ark Veterinary Practice on Birmingham Road, has completed in just 10 years.

She ran the marathon this year in aid of Macmillan, a charity close to her heart after it provided much needed support to her family when her mum was suffering from terminal cancer. Rachel said this was the first time she has raised money by taking part in a marathon, and was delighted to be able to do this in memory of her mum, who passed away 20 years ago.

Rachel with her dog Otis

“I was born and grew up in London, so to run my 20th marathon in my home city and in memory of Mum was very poignant but also very special’” Rachel said.

“I wanted to run for Macmillan because they gave us so much support when Mum was unwell, particularly the night nurses who came to care for her while she was at home. I always remember their kindness to Mum and to us at such a difficult time in our lives.

“My initial fundraising target was £2,500 so I am over the moon to have raised nearly £8,000. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who donated, including our lovely clients and my wonderful colleagues.

“The team at The Ark were incredible and set up a donation station in reception with goodie bags for clients, and some of my colleagues took part in our local park run to help with fundraising. Many of them followed my progress online around the London Marathon course and were sending me messages that I could read on my watch and every one of these helped keep me going.”

Rachel with her London Marathon medal

To say Rachel is experienced in marathon running would be an understatement. As well as twice completing the London Marathon, over the past decade she has run marathons around the world, including Dublin, Rome, Lisbon and New York. She’s also run over frozen sea at the North Pole and completed a marathon around Disney World in Florida.

“London and New York are my favourite events because of the support you receive from the crowds,” Rachel continued.

“Everyone is cheering and calling out your name and it’s just the most incredible atmosphere. Running at the North Pole was a unique experience, as was the Disney World marathon as you could take a break from running to go on the rides!”





