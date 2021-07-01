The team are quite literally barking mad for the Bard at Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall.

Dogs at Shakespeare's Schoolroom (48428053)

Dogs at Shakespeare's Schoolroom (48428030)

With a special nod to Bring Your Dog To Work Day last Friday they asked for a helping paw from a few four-legged friends: Swifty, Coco, Hattie and Ludo. The pawsome foursome happily posed in ruffs and fur coats (models’ own) to publicise the reopening of the attraction last week.

General manager Lindsey Armstrong, owner of Swifty, Coco and Ludo, said: “We’re a nation of dog lovers, so being able to visit an attraction with your faithful friend can really make your day special. Dogs are greeted with a shake of the paw, bowl of water and a dog biscuit upon their arrival.”

Visitors to Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall can join an interactive lesson, recreating the schoolroom experiences of William Shakespeare’s day, with Tudor schoolmaster Master Thomas Jenkins.

Tudor-themed entertainment is also on hand, including colouring sheets, dressing up, quill-writing and traditional games such as rope hoop.