Stratford TV presenter Sally Bee is putting care and passion back on our screens

A NEW series of online television shows are being created to help people with life’s ups and downs and they are all being created using Warwickshire talent.

The first episode of Don’t Go Faster Than Your Guardian Angel Can Fly was produced and broadcast on Facebook last week, with Stratford resident and TV presenter Sally Bee at the helm.

A further five episodes are planned, with the next episode - Hello or Goodbye? - End of life – going out live at 8pm tonight (Thursday).

Sally, who has survived five heart attacks, said she had been asked by a TV channel to make a programme that she didn’t want to make and has instead created her own programme.

“I’m always telling everyone to follow their dreams and never be put off by the big girls or big boys, dig deep, get support from those who know you well and just do it,” she said.

Nicky Pattinson, Sally Bee and Suzanne Brown at the broadcast of the first episode.

The show is named after her latest book, which was self-published last year using local talent, including her own son who designed the pages.

Sally said she has taken the same approach to the TV show, tapping into the local talent pool which includes a production crew from Warwick company Purple Monster and make-up by Lisa Little from Nanny Junes in Leamington. The show itself, which was co-hosted with Nicky Pattinson, is broadcast live from 1 Mill Street in Leamington.

Sally added: “I don’t like what I see happening in television right now. We don’t need to shame or bully, we don’t need to be rude or controversial. Right now, I believe, we all need a friend, support and a little bit more self-belief.

“Perhaps the show will get picked up by the TV channel, or perhaps we will keep ownership of it ourselves, but one thing for sure is that the friends that are instrumental in making it a success will remain on the show.

“This isn’t about getting rich or famous, it’s about following a passion for real life, connection, empowerment, inspiration and support.”

Episodes will go out over the coming weeks with subjects such as: Your Perfect Imperfections - The Truth about Weightloss and Self-image (24th August), Past Pain - Your Strength Today (31st August), Less is More - the Art of a Happier Daily Life (21st September) and Simply Success! (28th September).

All shows live stream at www.facebook.com/sallybeehealthy. A recording of the first episode is available to view now.