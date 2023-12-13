Stratford traffic delays as one lane closed on Clopton Bridge

A LANE on Clopton Bridge is closed once again, causing traffic problems around Stratford.

The lane leading from town towards Tiddington Road and Banbury Road has been closed to vehicles but remains open to pedestrians and bicycles.

The closure is having an impact on other roads around town with Bridgefoot, Guild Street and Seven Meadows Road all congested.

According to Warwickshire County Council’s website, the lane closure is allow repair work to the bridge.

Last month, on 9th November, part of the wall between the pedestrian part of the bridge and the road was demolished by a driver trying to avoid police.

A 19-year-old driver from Bishops Tachbrook was arrested.

It was reported that the driver, who had a child and pregnant woman in the car, tried to do a handbrake turn on the bridge and lost control.

The lane closure has been listed to finish at midnight tomorrow (Thursday).

