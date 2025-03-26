Stratford Town Walk guide Owen Edmunds hits milestone of 1,000 tours

ONE of Stratford’s well known characters celebrated a significant tourism milestone this week.

Tour guide Owen Edmunds, who works for Stratford Town Walk, completed his 1,000th guided tour of the town.

Owen, who often sports yellow hair, started guiding with Stratford Town Walk in 2015 and since then has entertained visitors from all over the UK and the world.

Owen outside the Birthplace on his 1,000th tour.

John and Helen Hogg, from Stratford Town Walk, said: “We are so proud of Owen. He is a brilliant guide, much-loved friend and colleague and a credit to our wonderful team of guides.”

When he is not guiding around Stratford, Owen can often find guiding at Packwood House, or the Coffin Works in Birmingham.