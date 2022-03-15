Stratford Town Trust to hold fundraiser for Ukraine on Friday

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Stratford Town Trust will be holding a fundraising morning on Friday to raise money for a charity helping those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Gallery1

The trust will be holding its Stand with Ukraine fundraiser from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday at Foundation House on Mason’s Road, with all proceeds going to the British Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

A range of activities are on offer including a plant sale, craft activity packs from the Royal Shakespeare Company, and a yoga session with Welcombe Radio presenter, Lee Figures.

A raffle will also be taking place, with prizes including an afternoon tea for two at Boston Tea Party, tickets to an RSC production, a Lush gift set, a tour of Shakespeare Distillery and a cake from the Music Café.

Visitors are asked to bring cash, where donations will be exchanged for activities, and the morning’s entertainment will include music from Midlands jazz band, The Lounge Club, and food will be served from Escape Arts’ own art bus.

All proceeds from the morning will go to the British Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with charity workers in Ukraine and its bordering countries helping those fleeing the conflict.

The charity are looking to meet the needs of all refugees, many of whom have fled the country with only what they can carry, and donations could provide essential hygiene supplies, emergency food and blankets.

To donate to the Red Cross appeal visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9mhcbx