Stratford Town Trust chief executive Sara Aspley stepping down after seven years

SARA Aspley is to leave Stratford Town Trust after seven years as chief executive.

The announcement was made at the trust’s annual general meeting last night (Wednesday) that Sara will be leaving in November to take up a new role as chief operating officer at the Rothschild Foundation.

Since her appointment in November 2018, Sara, pictured, has steered the trust through a period of transformation and challenge, including:

Delivering a new five-year strategic plan.

Guiding the organisation through the unprecedented challenges of the Covid pandemic.

Establishing the Stratford Local Nature Reserve with Stratford District Council.

Securing Town Green status for Rowley Fields and creating the Rowley Community Orchard.

Championing partnership working that led to the Stratford Youth Collective, the monthly Repair Café and the Community Hub.

Sara Aspley.

Sara said: “It has been a privilege to lead Stratford Town Trust. I am proud of what we have achieved together and grateful for the support of the board, staff, and the community. I know the trust will continue to thrive and I look forward to watching its next chapter unfold.”

Tim Bailey, chair of Stratford Town Trust, said: “Sara has been an outstanding leader of the trust. Her vision, drive and commitment have ensured the trust is firmly rooted at the heart of a vibrant and connected community in Stratford.

“She has been instrumental in driving forward the organisation, delivering real local benefit and embedding a culture of listening. On behalf of the board, I want to thank her for everything she has achieved and wish her every success in her new role.”

Rebecca Hampson, Stratford Town Trust’s head of finance and deputy CEO, will take on Sara’s role in the interim. The trust said it will shortly begin the search for a new chief executive and was working with recruitment partner Starfish Search.

Prior to joining the trust, Sara held senior executive roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company, including commercial director, and earlier in her career was director of enterprise at National Museums of Scotland, alongside senior commercial roles with international brands.

The Rothschild Foundation was set up in 2010, following the consolidation of three previous charitable trusts, and supports the arts, heritage, the environment and social welfare.

The foundation also owns Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire. The country mansion was built for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild (1839-1898) as a weekend retreat for entertaining and to house his collection of arts and antiquities. The house is managed by the National Trust.