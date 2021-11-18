TONY Jackson will take over as chair of Stratford Town Trust next year when Quentin Willson steps down.

The town councillor and former mayor has been a trustee since 2016 and is the current deputy chair.

Mr Jackson said: "I am both honoured and humbled to have been elected by my fellow trustees as the new chair of Stratford Town Trust.

“I am incredibly proud of the excellent work that the trust has done over the past 500 years and continues to do today in supporting the local community.

“I am fortunate to inherit a strong team under the leadership of Sara Aspley and a board of trustees who willingly give up their time to give the necessary support and challenge to the many and varied topics that come our way.

“We are all very aware that we are temporary custodians of the trust and safeguarding it for future generations is a responsibility we all take very seriously."

Tim Bailey, a trustee for three years, has been elected as the deputy chair.

Mr Willson, who continues as a trustee until May 2022, said: “Being chair of Stratford Town Trust has been a special honour. During the pandemic we all saw how the trust’s community support really can be life changing. I’m proud to have helped steer projects like our community hub, Foundation House, protecting Rowley Fields from development forever by achieving Town Green status and working to create a nature reserve on the Lench Meadows.”

The trust has a vacancy for a new trustee. Anyone interested in the role will need to apply by 28th November. Find out more at www.stratfordtowntrust.co.uk/trustees.