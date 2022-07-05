Stratford Town launches new networking group for businesses

GUEST speakers from sport, politics and business and the opportunity to network at a football match are among the key attractions for Stratford Town’s newly-launched Bards Business Club, writes David Lawrence.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston with Stratford Town chairman Jed McCrory and fellow director Allan Andrews. (57577874)

Based at the club’s Arden Garages Stadium in Knights Lane, the networking group aims to bring together like-minded business leaders and individuals from across Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

Club director Allan Andrews said the aim was to bring together some of the region’s decision makers and business leaders for exclusive opportunities both at the football club and at some of Stratford’s most popular restaurants.

Earlier this month, the Southern Premier Central club hosted a visit from sports minister Nigel Huddleston, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Warwickshire County Council leader Izzi Seccombe for the opening of their new academy and education sports hub.

Mr Andrews explained: “The football club is at the heart of the local community and our relationship with local businesses is vitally important.

“We have a huge ambition to grow and we have exciting plans for our site that we are discussing with our local authorities and partners. We are creating a sustainable multi-sports hub for Warwickshire right here at the football club.

“We have a new management team headed up by Dean Holdsworth, a strong board of directors and an excellent fan base that we are keen to grow. We are doing brilliant work with young people through the academy and we are working on plans to offer a wide selection of sports from Stratford Town.

“The Bards Business Club is part of our effort to improve networking in the town and surrounding area to create business-to-business opportunities and ultimately to improve the profile of Stratford Town FC among Warwickshire’s leading businesses.”

Membership will cost from £400 for businesses with up to ten employees, £995 for medium-sized organisations and £1,500 for those firms with 51 or more.

For more information about the Bards Business Club, email commercial@stratfordtownfc.co.uk.