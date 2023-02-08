Kenilworth man arrested as Cody Fisher murder investigation continues

WEST Midlands Police have arrested a man on suspicion of affray as their investigation into the Boxing Day murder of Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher at Birmingham’s Crane nightclub continues.

The 19-year-old was arrested at an address in Kenilworth on suspicion of being involved in the violence that happened at the Digbeth venue on the night.

Three men have now been charged with the murder of Cody, aged 23.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: “We continue to support Cody’s family and have made them aware of this latest development.

“My team is still really eager to hear from anyone who was in the club that night and who saw what happened.”

Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington, Kami Carpenter, 21, from Birmingham but of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, from Cofton Park Drive, have all been charged with Cody's murder.

They have been remanded into custody until 17th March when they will enter a plea.

A trial is provisionally set to take place on 3rd July.

The Crane has since been closed for good after it had its licence revoked by Birmingham City Council.