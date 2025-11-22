Stratford Town FC launches Christmas campaign to support children’s charity

THE Christmas spirit has started early at Stratford Town FC where they have announced some festive fundraising for the children’s charity, Molly Ollys.

The club’s Christmas campaign will support the charity through a series of initiatives, including a donation drive at home games while a team from Molly Ollys will be at the Arden Garages Stadium for the match against St Ives Town FC on Saturday, 13th December, to see the Bards will take to the field for their pre-match warm-up wearing special Molly Ollys shirts.

The club will also be encouraging supporters to get involved by purchasing Molly Ollys’ products and spreading the word about the charity’s vital work which supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Rachel with Stratford Town players.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do at Stratford Town FC,” said chairman Jed McCrory. “We’re honoured to support Molly Ollys this Christmas, the charity is so meaningful and emotive. Their team make a significant difference to children and families across the UK, and we are looking forward to building strong ties with them with this Christmas Campaign and with future initiatives.”

Molly Ollys co-founder Rachel Ollerenshaw added: “Working with Stratford Town Football Club throughout December and raising vital funds in the lead up to Christmas, will not only help us start to build a long-term relationship with the football club, but will also assist Molly Ollys as we continue to support children across the UK with life-threatening illnesses.

“We’re really looking forward to matchday on 13th December and can’t wait to see the team warm up in their Molly Ollys training tops. Meeting the supporters, sponsors and volunteers of the club is important to us as we aim to increase awareness to people who may not know of the work we do.

“Fundraising has been particularly tough over the past couple of months, and we really need help to maintain our levels of service.”

Fans can support the campaign by donating at home matches throughout December and by visiting the Molly Ollys’ website at www.mollyolly.co.uk where they can buy Christmas cards and gifts. These will also be on sale in the clubhouse at Stratford Town FC.