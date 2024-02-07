Stratford Town Council will vote to back BID for another five-year term

THE hot topic of which way to vote in the current Stratford BID ballot was in the spotlight this week at Stratford Town Hall.

With battle lines drawn over whether the BID should be backed for five more years, Stratford town councillors were asked to decide what the council’s choice would be, at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

A report to the full council meeting by town clerk Caroline Nash set out the background to the council’s involvement with the BID and provided a link to the business plan which sets out the latter’s ambitions for a new term.

The report said: “The town council is a levy payer, and the proposed levy would, in the first year, amount to £739.37. According to their business plan, the levy rate may increase by up to 3 per cent from year two onwards, to reflect annual inflationary impacts.

“The town council was previously represented on the BID board, with the town clerk acting as an observer, however, the council member resigned from the board last year and the observer post was withdrawn.

“Following on from this, regular meetings have taken place between the BID manager and representatives from the local authorities, so that the councils can be kept aware of the BID business activities.”

Cllr Kate Rolfe said: “We had a good debate, everyone had seen the business proposals and we voted unanimously in favour.”

That decision means the town council’s vote in the ballot will be in favour of the BID.