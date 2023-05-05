Stratford Town Council local election results – Lib Dems are dominant
AS WELL as success at Stratford District Council, the Lib Dems continued its dominance of Stratford Town Council following the local elections.
Of the 14 seats contested, the Lib Dems won 13 – the other seat went to Labour.
Former Conservative district council leader Tony Jefferson, who lost his district council seat, could not break the Lib Dem’s hold on the Welcombe ward.
The results also mean that Lib Dem councillor Kate Rolfe will be the next mayor – she was mayor-elect going into the elections.
Jason Fojtik won Clopton ward for Labour.
The results for Stratford Town Council:
Stratford-upon-Avon (Albany)
Lindsay Macdonald (Lib Dem) 126 Elected
Claudine Pearson (Ind) 100
Stratford-upon-Avon (Avenue)
Juliet Short (Con) 293
Richard Vos (Lib Dem) 536 Elected
Stratford-upon-Avon (Bishopton)
Victoria Alcock (Lib Dem) 682 Elected
Roger Harding (Lib Dem) 537 Elected
Bob Malloy (Lab) 140
Jane Meehan (Con) 293
Stratford-upon-Avon (Brookside)
Toby Lee 169 (Lib Dem) Elected
Lee Rhodes (Lab) 125
Stratford-upon-Avon (Clopton)
Steve Albon (Lib Dem) 240
Jon Field (Con) 141
Jason Fojtik (Lib Dem) 274 Elected
Stratford-upon-Avon (Orchard Hill)
Ian Fradgley (Lib Dem) 865 Elected
Jacob Hill (Lab) 327
Dani Hunter (Lib Dem) 731 Elected
Krish Rengaraju (Con) 408
Stratford-upon-Avon (Shottery)
Gill Cleeve (Lib Dem) 1018 Elected
Bill Dowling (Lib Dem) 811 Elected
India Tibbs (Con) 422
Stratford-upon-Avon (Tiddington)
Julie Allison (Reform UK) 107
Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem) 907 Elected
Louisa Smith (Lib Dem) 716 Elected
Amelia Tibbs (Con) 223
Stratford-upon-Avon (Welcombe)
Iain Duck (Lib Dem) 695 Elected
Tony Jefferson (Con) 443
Alastair Nealon (Lab) 154
Zoe Rashwan (Lib Dem) 640 Elected
Tim Sinclair (Con) 435