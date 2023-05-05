Stratford Town Council local election results – Lib Dems are dominant

AS WELL as success at Stratford District Council, the Lib Dems continued its dominance of Stratford Town Council following the local elections.

Of the 14 seats contested, the Lib Dems won 13 – the other seat went to Labour.

Former Conservative district council leader Tony Jefferson, who lost his district council seat, could not break the Lib Dem’s hold on the Welcombe ward.

The results also mean that Lib Dem councillor Kate Rolfe will be the next mayor – she was mayor-elect going into the elections.

Jason Fojtik won Clopton ward for Labour.

The results for Stratford Town Council:

Stratford-upon-Avon (Albany)

Lindsay Macdonald (Lib Dem) 126 Elected

Claudine Pearson (Ind) 100

Stratford-upon-Avon (Avenue)

Juliet Short (Con) 293

Richard Vos (Lib Dem) 536 Elected

Stratford-upon-Avon (Bishopton)

Victoria Alcock (Lib Dem) 682 Elected

Roger Harding (Lib Dem) 537 Elected

Bob Malloy (Lab) 140

Jane Meehan (Con) 293

Stratford-upon-Avon (Brookside)

Toby Lee 169 (Lib Dem) Elected

Lee Rhodes (Lab) 125

Stratford-upon-Avon (Clopton)

Steve Albon (Lib Dem) 240

Jon Field (Con) 141

Jason Fojtik (Lib Dem) 274 Elected

Stratford-upon-Avon (Orchard Hill)

Ian Fradgley (Lib Dem) 865 Elected

Jacob Hill (Lab) 327

Dani Hunter (Lib Dem) 731 Elected

Krish Rengaraju (Con) 408

Stratford-upon-Avon (Shottery)

Gill Cleeve (Lib Dem) 1018 Elected

Bill Dowling (Lib Dem) 811 Elected

India Tibbs (Con) 422

Stratford-upon-Avon (Tiddington)

Julie Allison (Reform UK) 107

Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem) 907 Elected

Louisa Smith (Lib Dem) 716 Elected

Amelia Tibbs (Con) 223

Stratford-upon-Avon (Welcombe)

Iain Duck (Lib Dem) 695 Elected

Tony Jefferson (Con) 443

Alastair Nealon (Lab) 154

Zoe Rashwan (Lib Dem) 640 Elected

Tim Sinclair (Con) 435