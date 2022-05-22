Stratford Town boss Dean Holdsworth on getting his appetite back for management

NEW Stratford Town head coach Dean Holdsworth says he has got back his appetite for football management – thanks to helping a Gibraltar club get the chance to feature on the European stage.

Holdsworth, a top-flight striker who was Bolton Wanderers’ record signing when he joined them in 1997 for £3.5m from Wimbledon, had switched to the dug-out in successful fashion.

Dean Holdsworth with Stratford Town FC chairman Jed Photo: Steve Wood

He led Ryman League Redbridge to the play-offs in his first season in 2008, then took Newport County into non-League’s top tier on their way back up the pyramid as Conference South champions in 2010 with a record-breaking 103 points.