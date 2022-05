by Colin Stoner

CHAIRMAN Jed McCrory believes the appointment of former Premier League striker Dean Holdsworth and up-and-coming coach Gavin Hurren will be the ‘perfect fit’ for Stratford Town.

Dean Holdsworth with Stratford Town FC chairman Jed McCrory Photo: Steve Wood (56738396)

The Herald can reveal ex-Wimbledon, Bolton and Brentford striker Holdsworth will be the new head coach of the Southern Premier Central club, working with former Bromsgrove Sporting boss Hurren.