Stratford tops list for getting over 50s fully vaccinated

THE Stratford district is leading the way in England on getting people aged over 50 vaccinated.

The latest estimates show 60,431 over 50s – 98.2 per cent of that group – have had both Covid jabs.

Warwick is also doing well, with the estimates showing 51,289 of the same age group (96.3 per cent) have had both doses of a Covid vaccine.

Wychavon is estimated to have vaccinated 58,514 over 50s (95.6 per cent) while the Cotswold has vaccinated 41,540 of the age group (95.0 per cent).

At the other end of the list are some London’s boroughs where Kensington and Chelsea, Tower Hamlets, Camden, City of London and Westminster all have figures that estimate about two-thirds of their over 50 populations have had double doses of a Covid vaccine.

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to 13th June and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

Other nearby areas:

South Oxfordshire 57,207 96.2%

West Oxfordshire 45,011 95.7%

South Gloucestershire 102,381 94.3%

Worcester 34,070 94.1%

North Warwickshire 26,724 93.7%

Solihull 82,612 93.0%

Rugby 38,606 92.9%

Nuneaton and Bedworth 46,829 92.1%

Redditch 28,762 90.6%

Coventry 94,114 90.3%

Birmingham 272,895 84.5%