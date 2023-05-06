Stratford to host Great Big Green Week this summer

STRATFORD will turn green next month, with more than 30 eco-events taking place across the town.

The Great Big Green Week, which runs from June 10 - 18, will see climate action campaign groups and charities hosting talks, walks and activities aimed at drawing attention to climate change and destruction of natural habitats.

Events include a sustainable Shakespeare family fun day with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, a vegan cooking demonstration and meal with Net Zero and the Plantarium Café chef, macro photography with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and a visit to a solar farm near Stratford.

The festival is part of a national campaign run by The Climate Coalition, whose members include the National Trust, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Women's Institute, Oxfam and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Stratford Great Big Green Week co-ordinator Janet Palmer said: “I am thrilled that this year we have involvement from the business community in Stratford and also a great variety of activities for all ages.

“Why not find out how to tell if companies are genuinely sustainable or just promoting ‘greenwash’? “Or take your child to an art demonstration to learn how to draw a swift?

“Maybe you want to join Alex Mills who will show you how to identify the wildflowers of Stratford town?

“Or you can join a supportive group to help you turn climate ‘pledges’ into practical action?”

Most events are free. For more information, see www.greatbiggreenweek.com and search on ‘Stratford’