Stratford to get a third mini supermarket in Bridge Street

STRATFORD will be getting another mini supermarket as the Co-op plans to open a store in the town centre.

The recently closed Halifax building at 28 Bridge Street is the Co-op’s target - it has applied for a licence to sell alcohol as part of plans to move into the unit.

It will open just a few doors along from Tesco Express and opposite Sainsbury’s Local.

The former Halifax building in Stratford is to become a C0-op.

While it may not add much to the mix of the offering on Bridge Street, it will at least see an empty building brought back into use.

However, one service it will be offering is deliveries of alcohol. The licence application states the shop will be open between 7am and 7pm while online deliveries of alcohol will continue from 7pm till 11pm.