Stratford ticket office among hundreds to be closed across the country

STRATFORD Railway Station’s ticket office is to close along with hundreds of others across the country.

West Midlands Railway – and other train operators – today (Wednesday) published proposals to ‘modernise the way train tickets are sold at stations’.

That means closing most of the remaining ticket offices and bringing ‘employees out from behind ticket office windows to be closer to customers’.

The closures were announced after transport secretary Mark Harper wrote to train operators asking them to cut costs.

Stratford Railway Station.

This resulted in plans for a mass closure of railway station ticket offices in England, including Warwick Parkway and Birmingham New Street.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) unveiled the proposals. A consultation on the reforms will take place but the plan could lead to closures over the next three years.

Some stations, including Stratford, would be serviced by mobile teams which would move between stations and be deployed to offer extra help where needed.

Ticket vending machines would also be upgraded to allow customers to buy the most popular tickets at stations. Staff will also have hand-held devices.

Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Railway, said: ”We need to evolve with our customers, as well as creating a more sustainable railway that’s fit for the future.

“Our proposals would mean staff being more visible and available where customers most need them; on concourses and platforms to help with journey planning, finding the right ticket and supporting passengers with accessibility needs.

“We understand that some customers have complex needs and some are less comfortable using digital technology. That’s why we will be consulting widely with relevant groups and looking at ways of supporting all our customers to ensure that no-one is left behind.”

Stratford’s ticket office is currently open seven days a week.

Stratford Parkway does not have a ticket office, nor does Henley railway station.