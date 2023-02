FORMER deputy headmaster of King Edward VI School School John Sullivan died on 10th February aged 80.

The highly regarded teacher and much-loved family man was at KES from 1965 to 2003.

John Sullivan (62544487)

Paying tribute to his former colleague, school archivist Richard Pearson said: “During his 38 years at KES, John Sullivan was erudite and assiduous, always efficient, and above all, courteous.