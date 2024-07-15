Stratford taxi drivers’ licences revoked over speeding offences

TWO drivers have had their taxi licences revoked after failing to reveal they had been caught speeding.

Stratford District Council, which grants taxi licences, said a 58-year-old from Southam and a 75-year-old from Honeybourne were no longer considered to be fit and proper to hold both Hackney carriage and private hire licences.

The Southam driver failed to notify the council of speeding convictions within the required time. Over a 10-month period, he had been convicted of three separate speeding offences and received nine points on his driving licence.

Stratford District Council revoked the licences at a hearing last month.

Another speeding offence is also due before Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court in September.

The Honeybourne driver, who was previously suspended for 12 weeks in October of last year for failing to inform the local authority of three speeding offences, has another offence pending at magistrates in August.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, chair of the council’s licensing panel, said: “Public safety is of paramount importance when it comes to considering whether a driver is fit and proper to hold a licence.

“On this occasion, the standard that Stratford District Council expects of its licensed drivers fell below that which is expected from both of these drivers.”

The licensing panel made the decision on 12th June. Both drivers had 21 days to appeal but did not.