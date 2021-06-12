Stratford taxi drivers' fury at Uber taking town fares

Stratford-upon-Avon taxi driver Kevin Jones of Kevâs Cabs. Photo: Mark Williamson T14/5/216990. (47754468)

TAXI-drivers are furious that out-of-town Uber drivers are poaching their fares.

Deregulation brought in from 2015 means there is nothing to stop Uber drivers – many of whom who are licensed in Wolverhampton – from coming into the Stratford district and encroaching on the territory of traditional and long-standing operators.

Kevin Jones has been a taxi-driver in Stratford for more than 27 years. He told the Herald local drivers were licensed by Stratford District Council and had to abide by a strict set of criteria – unlike the Uber drivers.

He said: “We are licensed in Stratford so we can get pulled over by the council and checked for our badge, insurance, MOT and that the vehicle is safe. The council can’t approach the Uber drivers, they are free to do what they like. It is so unfair.”

After the pandemic saw their business fall by 90 per cent, taxi-drivers are struggling even more with the recent influx of Uber drivers, who can simply be summoned by a phone app. Local taxi-drivers estimate that Uber drivers are taking around 25 per cent of their trade.

Jagbir Singh, who has been a taxi-driver in the area for five years, said: “I didn’t work at all through lockdown. Now we are really struggling with money.”

Mr Jones is frustrated that the council can only enforce the rules rather than change them.

“The rules need to be changed,” he said. “We have to go through hoops and pay for our licence. Our vehicles have to be less than three years old whereas in Wolverhampton the Uber drivers can claim a 12-year-old car as ‘new’. So our cars are worth £25K whereas theirs are a couple of thousand – that means they can afford to charge cheaper fares and we can’t compete. We just want the same rules for everyone.”

Even though regulations mean Uber drivers aren’t meant to pick up new fares while in the area, Mr Jones said they had been filmed waiting at designated taxi ranks.

The drivers claim they are safer and offer a more reliable service than Uber.

“The council highly regulate us for public safety but they can’t regulate the Uber drivers. I’d ask people to support locally-licensed taxi businesses. If anything happened between a customer and a taxi driver in Stratford, then the council has their name and address and their photograph, but there’s not that accountability with Uber.”

The district council said it was sympathetic to local taxi-drivers but a spokesperson added: “Whilst we understand the trade’s frustration with Uber operators, we are unable to prevent them from trading within the district.

“Legislation allows for out-of-area licensed vehicles and drivers to be used within the district, just as long as they are pre-booked by the passenger. This applies nationally.

“Out-of-area vehicles and drivers will be subjected to licensing regimes that are similar but not identical to Stratford.”

The spokesperson added: “The district council has a robust taxi and private hire policy which ensures that licences are only issued to vehicles and drivers of a high standard. For this reason we would encourage the public to use locally-licensed drivers.”