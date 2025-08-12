A STRATFORD taxi driver has been suspended for 12 weeks for failing to report his driving convictions.

The 65-year-old driver, who has not been named, failed to tell Stratford District Council - which is the licensing authority for taxi drivers - about three driving convictions which had seen him amass nine points on his driving licence.

The penalty points only came to light when the driver applied to SDC to renew his dual taxi driver’s licence.

SDC said today (Tuesday) that its licensing panel made the decision in July to suspend the driver’s taxi licence.

Stratford District Council

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, portfolio holder for environmental and neighbourhood services, said: “Public safety is our highest priority when determining whether a driver is fit and proper to hold a licence.

“All licensed drivers and their vehicles are expected to meet the high standards set by the district council. In this case, the driver’s conduct did not meet those standards.”

The points had been incurred between April 2023 and March 2025.

SDC requires taxi drivers to notify the council, in writing within seven days, of any conviction, caution or penalty points incurred.

The driver was also requested to provide a DVLA share code to SDC every three months for the next 18 months, so his driving licence can be checked for penalty points.