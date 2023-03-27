Stratford survey finds voter ID worries ahead of May elections

MAKE sure you take your photo ID with you when you go to vote this May.

That was the message from the Stratford Compass Group after its survey of people in the town found many where still unaware of the new rule.

The survey, carried out in Stratford town centre on Saturday (18th March), involved more than 100 voters, but 38 per cent said they had no idea about voter ID rule changes.

Compass group members Vikki Parker, founder, left, Hazel Underwood, chair, Sally Bigwood, Duncan Parker, Jonathan Baker and John Cain pictured in Henley Street on Saturday morning. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63079728)

Hazel Underwood, chair of the cross-party, not-for-profit organisation, said: “We were surprised by how many voters were still unaware of the need to show photo ID at the polling stations, especially this close to the local elections.

“We believe that everyone should have a voice and the right to vote, but the way that this new rule is being rushed in suggests it will pose a significant barrier this time round.

“Our results show that more time is needed for the changes to be rolled out, and I’d urge Stratford District Council to think about more ways to get the message out to voters.”

The survey also found that the need to produce voter ID would deter 72 per cent of people from voting. Some also thought the list of what photo ID was acceptable was too restrictive.

Questions were also raised about the need for ID at

votes – according to the Electoral Commission, the UK has low levels of proven electoral fraud.

To find out more about voter ID, visit tinyurl.com/3r5xun8r.