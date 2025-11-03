Stratford supermarket closes for week for refurbishment work

STRATFORD’S Aldi supermarket will be closed this week for a refurbishment.

The firm said it was increasing the amount of chiller space, including adding new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, redesigning the bakery and health and beauty sections and making more room for its special buys.

Store manager, Mark Pitkeathly, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers, and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”

Stratford's Aldi store on Canners Way.

The Canners Way store, which employs 30 people, is scheduled to reopen on Friday (7th November).