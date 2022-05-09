Stratford superheroes use their powers for the air ambulance

BATMAN teamed up with Spider-Man, Catwoman and a new character – Air Ambulance Boy – as the superheroes used their powers to help raise money at a charity shop.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Superheroes Day oin Stratford on Saturday saw shop manager Alan Ryan dress as Batman, Angela Chandler, the charityâs supporter experience executive as Catwoman, George May, community fund raiser as Air Ambulance Boy and Jamie Hall from Hale a Hero as Spiderman. Photo: Mark Williamson W27/4/22/9668. (56422549)

Staff at the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) shop in Greenhill Street joined the Superheroes Challenge, an annual fundraising event that ran throughout April and includes a National Superhero Day.

Air ambulance supporters all over the country were encouraged to use their creative powers and reach for the sky with ideas and events to raise vital funds to keep helicopters flying and help save lives.

Camilla Raca, communications manager at WNAA, said: “The staff have had so much fun and really embraced this amazing challenge, it was a great atmosphere in our Stratford store and a good time was had by all. The local community really got behind the challenge, we even had Spider-Man make an appearance which brought such joy, especially to one of our younger shoppers who told us Spider-Man was his favourite superhero.”

The morning’s superhero showcase raised more than £185. Overall, £9,000 has been banked and with more money on the way, the charity hopes to beat its target of £14,000.